Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Conservatives win Germany's parliamentary elections

Conservatives win Germany's parliamentary elections
Anadolu
1:28 PM | February 24, 2025
International

Germany’s conservative alliance comprising the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) have won the country’s parliamentary elections with 28.6% of the vote, according to official provisional results announced Monday by the Electoral Commission.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party came in second with 20.8%, up 10.4 percentage points from the previous election.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) ranked third with 16.4% and the Green Party fourth with 11.6%.

The Left Party garnered 8.8%, up 3.9 percentage points compared to the previous election.

The Free Democratic Party (FDP) remained below the 5% threshold with 4.3% of the vote.

The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), which participated in the general elections for the first time, narrowly missed the threshold with 4.9% of the vote.

-Distribution of seats in Bundestag

According to the results, the CDU/CSU has 208 seats in the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, the AfD 152, the SPD 120, the Greens 85 and the Left Party 62.

2 killed in accident

In order to achieve a majority in the Bundestag, at least 316 deputies are required, which means that no party can come to power alone.

Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats can secure a parliamentary majority through a potential coalition with the Social Democrats, with the combined parties holding 328 seats in parliament.

Another viable option would be a three-way coalition including the Greens party, which would command 413 seats.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025