Court issues arrest warrant for murdered Karachi youth

An anti-narcotics court in Karachi has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Mustafa Amir, a DHA resident who was murdered in January.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly killed by his friends on January 6. Police say his body was stuffed in a car trunk and set ablaze in Balochistan’s Hub area.

Despite his death, Amir was summoned to court on February 27 in connection with a 2024 narcotics case in Korangi, where he was accused of smuggling drugs via courier under the alias “Taimoor.”

Meanwhile, suspect Armaghan has confessed to murdering Amir, admitting he assaulted him before setting the car on fire while he was still semi-conscious. The investigation officer is expected to update the court in the next hearing.