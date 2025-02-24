Monday, February 24, 2025
Din Polo clinch Diamond Paints Polo Cup trophy

Din Polo team players in a photo with the chief guests and the winning trophy.

Our Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025
LAHORE  -  Din Polo clinched the coveted trophy of the Diamond Paints Polo Cup, co-sponsored by Pro Health, after securing a thrilling 10-6 victory over Diamond Paints in the main final at the Lahore Garrison Polo Ground.

A large number of spectators and families gathered to witness the final of the six-goal event, part of the Pakistan Polo Association’s calendar. Prominent attendees included Diamond Paints Director Sabina Saman, CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Mrs. Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Pro Health Director Ghulam Muhammad Laghari, Sardar Isa Laghari, and Club Secretary Major (Retd) Babar Mahboob Awan, along with a significant crowd of polo enthusiasts.

The final match between Din Polo and Diamond Paints proved highly competitive. Din Polo emerged victorious with a 10-6 triumph. Raja Jalal Arsalan and Muhammad Ali Malik led the charge for Din Polo, scoring four fabulous goals each, while Farhad Muhammad Sheikh and Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed one goal each.For Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored three goals, Raja Taimur Nadeem netted two, and Malik Ali Kuli Khan added one goal.

Diamond Paints asserted their dominance in the first chukker, netting three brilliant goals against one from Din Polo, securing an early 3-1 lead. However, Din Polo roared back in the second chukker, firing four spectacular goals, while Diamond Paints managed just one, bringing the match to an intense 5-5 deadlock.

The third chukker remained fiercely competitive, with both teams adding one goal each, keeping the contest finely balanced at 6-6. In the fourth and final chukker, Din Polo took complete control, delivering a stunning four-goal blitz to seal a resounding 10-6 victory and clinch the title in style. At the concluding ceremony, Club Secretary Maj (Retd) Babar Mahboob Awan extended special thanks to sponsors Diamond Paints and co-sponsors Pro Health, acknowledging their efforts in making the tournament a success.

