Economic Weakness

I recently read Dr Qaisar Rashid’s thought-provoking column, “Foreign Policy Challenges,” published on 2 February 2025 in your esteemed newspaper.

The article provides a comprehensive analysis of how Pakistan’s economic insufficiency profoundly influences its foreign policy decisions.

Dr Rashid highlights the staggering external debt, which stood at $133.455 billion as of 30 September 2024. This financial burden significantly limits Pakistan’s ability to assert an independent foreign policy, rendering it reactive to international events. The exclusion of Pakistani representatives from the US presidential inauguration on 20 January 2025 underscores this diminishing global standing.

As an International Relations student, I have observed that economic strength is pivotal in shaping a nation’s foreign policy. Pakistan’s reliance on external financial support often necessitates concessions that may not align with its national interests. For instance, the pressure to repatriate the Indian pilot in 2019 exemplified how economic dependencies can influence sovereign decisions.

To navigate these challenges, Pakistan must prioritise economic reforms aimed at reducing external debt and fostering self-reliance. Diversifying export markets, investing in human capital, and enhancing technological capabilities are essential steps towards economic resilience. A robust economy would empower Pakistan to engage in foreign relations from a position of strength, enabling proactive rather than reactive policy-making.

Furthermore, strengthening regional alliances and exploring new trade partnerships can mitigate the impact of traditional power dynamics. By focusing on economic diplomacy and regional cooperation, Pakistan can expand its strategic options and reduce susceptibility to external pressures.

In conclusion, as Dr Rashid articulates, addressing the nexus between economic insufficiency and foreign policy is imperative for Pakistan’s sovereignty and international standing. A concerted effort towards economic revitalisation will not only enhance domestic prosperity but also restore Pakistan’s influence on the global stage.

HAFIZA SYEDA AZKIA BATOOL,

Lahore.