Effective strategy vital to enhance handwoven carpet exports

LAHORE - Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute, Ijaz-ur-Rehman has emphasized the need for an effective strategy to enhance Pakistan’s handwoven carpet exports and improve global market access. Speaking to a delegation of carpet manufacturers and exporters, he highlighted the industry’s resilience despite local and international challenges, projecting an annual global market growth rate of 3.08% until 2029. Ijaz-ur-Rehman noted that Pakistan’s handwoven carpets, renowned for their intricate designs, vibrant colors, and superior quality, reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage. However, he pointed out that fluctuating raw material prices, rising competition, and lack of government support have created hurdles for the industry. To boost exports, he urged stakeholders to adopt modern strategies, including preserving traditional craftsmanship, introducing innovative designs aligned with global trends, obtaining international sustainability certifications like ISO 14001, and leveraging e-commerce through digital platforms. He stressed the importance of utilizing online marketplaces to reach international buyers directly and forging partnerships with global logistics firms to ensure seamless distribution. He further called for strict quality control, contemporary design integration, and sustainable production practices to strengthen Pakistan’s position in global markets. Additionally, he advocated for the adoption of international shipment tracking systems to enhance reliability and efficiency in exports.