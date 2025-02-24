Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Encroachments removed from Lahai Bazaar in Sialkot

Our Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Anti-encroachment squad under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal conducted an operation in Lahai Bazaar, removing permanent and temporary encroachments.

Muhammad Iqbal said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, a zero tolerance policy was being adopted on encroachments and no leniency would be shown in this regard, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

He instructed the shopkeepers to keep their goods confined to their shops, otherwise the goods would be confiscated, and arrests would be made, besides getting cases registered against the violators.

Anti-encroachment special teams of the Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police were fully active while the markets were being continuously monitored, so that encroachments could not be established again, he added.

Kite seller held

Pakistan calls for peace as situation in Congo worsens

Kotwali police on Sunday arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 250 kites from his possession.  The accused was identified as Umair Ali. Police have registered a case.

Drug peddler held

Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.  In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Headmarala police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammed Sajjad with 5.200-kg hashish.  A case has been registered against the accused.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025