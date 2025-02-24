Encroachments removed from Lahai Bazaar in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Anti-encroachment squad under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal conducted an operation in Lahai Bazaar, removing permanent and temporary encroachments.

Muhammad Iqbal said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, a zero tolerance policy was being adopted on encroachments and no leniency would be shown in this regard, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

He instructed the shopkeepers to keep their goods confined to their shops, otherwise the goods would be confiscated, and arrests would be made, besides getting cases registered against the violators.

Anti-encroachment special teams of the Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police were fully active while the markets were being continuously monitored, so that encroachments could not be established again, he added.

Kite seller held

Kotwali police on Sunday arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 250 kites from his possession. The accused was identified as Umair Ali. Police have registered a case.

Drug peddler held

Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession. In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Headmarala police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammed Sajjad with 5.200-kg hashish. A case has been registered against the accused.