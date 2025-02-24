Entry of heavy traffic banned in twin cities during Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD - The authorities have banned the entry of heavy traffic in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as part of a plan to ensure foolproof security during the ongoing Champions Trophy. The police have finalised a traffic plan for the Champions Trophy 2025, banning the entry for all heavy traffic into the city for three days -- February 24, 25 and February 27 from 7:30 am to 1:30 am.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), the heavy traffic would be stopped at different locations outside the twin cities including Margalla, Taxila, Burhan Interchange, Chakri Interchange, Mandra Toll Plaza, and 20 kilometres beyond ‘Satra Meel’ Toll Plaza. According to traffic police spokesperson, more than 351 traffic policemen would perform their duties and alternate routes have been arranged for the convenience of citizens.

According to officials, the entry of heavy traffic has been banned keeping in view the security of visiting teams. Due to the VIP movement in the city for these days, traffic on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway may experience slow movement. Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes while traveling within Islamabad to avoid any inconvenience. Islamabad Traffic Police will be present at various locations to guide citizens. The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad has said that wherever roads are closed, traffic police will be available to guide citizens and provide alternate routes. He urged citizens to use alternate routes during the matches and cooperate with traffic police.

He added that for any concerns or guidance during travel, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 1915 or tune into FM Radio 92.4. Moreover, social media channels will also keep citizens updated on the situation. To ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Champions Trophy 2025, Islamabad Police have deployed high-tech surveillance in the capital city.

According to a police spokesperson, Safe City Islamabad is conducting surveillance with over 900 cameras during the arrival and departure of the cricket teams. Surveillance is being conducted around the clock on routes from the airport to hotels, stadiums, and nearby areas.

Islamabad Police through the Safe City high-tech system is also using drone cameras, 202 body-worn cameras, and a vehicle tracking system to monitor all routes and accommodations. Additionally, virtual patrolling officers and technical teams at Safe City Islamabad are on duty 24/7. All routes are being monitored through smart vehicles as well using advanced technology and coordination in line with international security standards, while security is being ensured at the highest level. Moreover, effective communication and coordination between the Safe City staff and the field staff is ensured.