Farmers to get 300 poultry units in Lodhran

LODHRAN - The livestock department is going to distribute 300 poultry units among farmers in the district on February 26 with an aim to promote kitchen poultry under the propagation of backyard poultry programme in order to prevent stunted growth in kids. Talking to a wire service here on Sunday, Deputy Director Livestock Lodhran, Dr Waqar Aslam, said the units consisting of five hens and a cock would be given to farmers at Rs3,600 per unit on first come, first served basis.

He said that poultry units would be sent to various veterinary hospitals at three tehsils of district Lodhran, where from the units would be distributed among farmers. He said the initiative would not only make peoples’ access to healthy diet but also bring profits to the owners. He said, secretary livestock and DG livestock had ordered officials to remain engaged with farmers and provide them guidance and technical assistance.