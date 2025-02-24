First locally transmitted case of Monkeypox reported in KP, confirms health advisor

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali, has confirmed another case of Monkey pox (M-Pox) in the province. According to a statement issued by Health Department, this is the first locally transmitted (community) case of M-Pox in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as all previous reported cases were linked to international travel. The health advisor further stated that the infected woman’s husband had recently returned from a Gulf country. While he initially showed no symptoms, he was later confirmed to be infected with M-Pox as well. According to Director of Public Health, Dr Fazal Majeed, the female patient was admitted to the hospital on February 18, after experiencing fever and body aches. On February 19, rashes appeared on her body and inside her mouth, after which Public Health Coordinator Dr Muhammad Aamir Khan reported the suspected case on February 20. A team from the Public Health Section collected samples and sent them to Public Health Reference Laboratory at Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, where Monkeypox was confirmed on February 21.

Regarding the patient’s husband, Dr Fazal Majeed stated that he had shown no symptoms upon his arrival in Pakistan.

However, on February 5, he developed fever and body aches, followed by the appearance of rashes on his body and inside his mouth on February 6. Despite this, he chose to stay at home for 10-15 days instead of seeking medical treatment.

Under the directives of the director general of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a Rapid Response Team was formed, led by Public Health Coordinator Dr Muhammad Aamir Khan and Dr Fauzia Afridi.

The team conducted a detailed medical history of the infected patient on February 22. The patient’s husband and close family members were also screened, and necessary preventive measures were implemented, including home isolation for the affected household.

Director of Public Health, Dr. Fazal Majeed, urged the public to stay informed about Monkeypox symptoms and to immediately visit the nearest healthcare facility if any suspicious symptoms develop.