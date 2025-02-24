Monday, February 24, 2025
Foreign taekwondo players praise Pakistan's hospitality

Foreign taekwondo players praise Pakistan’s hospitality
Our Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025
LAHORE  -  Foreign taekwondo players praised Pakistan’s hospitality, exceptional arrangements and their overall experience during the 7th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship 2025 in Islamabad, expressing a strong desire to return to Pakistan in future.

Before their departure, they thanked the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) officials and all the stakeholders for exceptional hospitality and arrangements, made for the prestigious event. Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Ali Abu Talib, who won the gold medal in the women’s -53kg category, congratulated PTF President Col (R) Waseem Ahmed, CEO Omer Saeed, and the entire organising committee for hosting a successful event.

She said that their athletes thoroughly enjoyed competing in Pakistan and acknowledged the immense talent of Pakistani players. She emphasised that Pakistan’s second-place finish in the championship at the Asian level is clear proof of their potential, and she believes that Pakistani athletes will soon become formidable competitors for their rivals.

Greece’s Styliani, who won the gold medal in the -67kg category, described her visit to Pakistan as one of the most memorable experiences of her life. She expressed delight at visiting Pakistan, saying that while she had previously seen and heard about Pakistan on social media, experiencing it firsthand exceeded all expectations. She praised the family-like atmosphere during the championship.

Kazakhstan’s Abdurakhmon, who clinched the gold medal in the -80kg category, called Pakistan his favourite country for sports and admired Islamabad’s beauty. He also shared his unique experience of trying Pakistan’s traditional cuisine, describing the flavors as exceptional and Pakistanis as incredibly hospitable.

Iran’s Mehdi Haji Mousavi, who won the gold medal in the -63kg category, said that he is leaving Pakistan with beautiful memories and looks forward to returning in the future.

Our Staff Reporter

