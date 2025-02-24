Monday, February 24, 2025
FTO Secretariat’s silver jubilee seminar on 25th

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat is set to celebrate its silver jubilee with a national seminar titled: ‘25 Years of Achievements’ here at the Governor’s House on February 25. FTO  Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman informed media on Sunday that FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah would present a report, and the event would highlight the secretariat’s accomplishments over the past 25 years, showcasing its contributions to improving tax administration and promptly addressing taxpayer grievances related to federal taxes. The seminar, he said, would bring together key stakeholders including government officials, tax experts, and representatives from various sectors, to reflect on the progress made and discuss future strategies. The celebration underscores the FTO secretariat’s commitment for transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the tax system.

