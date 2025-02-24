Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gandapur finalizes cabinet, excludes Jhagra and Bangash

Gandapur finalizes cabinet, excludes Jhagra and Bangash
Web Desk
1:01 PM | February 24, 2025
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has decided not to include former ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash in his cabinet.

Sources reveal that PTI founder Imran Khan, who initially pushed for their induction, changed his stance after discussions with Gandapur regarding their past performance.

Jhagra, the former provincial finance minister, refrained from commenting, calling it an internal party matter. He stated, “If I say anything, it might harm Imran Khan’s vision.”

KP Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif also declined to comment, asserting that the issue does not warrant media discussion.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025