Gandapur finalizes cabinet, excludes Jhagra and Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has decided not to include former ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash in his cabinet.

Sources reveal that PTI founder Imran Khan, who initially pushed for their induction, changed his stance after discussions with Gandapur regarding their past performance.

Jhagra, the former provincial finance minister, refrained from commenting, calling it an internal party matter. He stated, “If I say anything, it might harm Imran Khan’s vision.”

KP Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif also declined to comment, asserting that the issue does not warrant media discussion.