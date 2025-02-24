Govt committed to economic reforms, privatization: Finance minister

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic reforms, stating that there will be no reversal of the measures being introduced.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, he emphasized that state-owned enterprises that can be efficiently managed by the private sector will not remain under government control. He asserted that privatization is in the country's best interest and necessary for strengthening the economy.

Aurangzeb announced that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review mission is set to visit Pakistan in the first week of March. He highlighted economic improvements, noting that the current account is in surplus and the State Bank has lowered interest rates, contributing to economic stability.

The minister stressed the importance of focusing on emerging markets and stated that privatization will drive progress in other sectors. He underscored the need for sustainable and inclusive development.

He revealed that the privatization process for three power distribution companies will begin soon, while Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will also be put up for privatization again.

Addressing broader economic challenges, Aurangzeb noted that Pakistan is not alone in facing difficulties, as many emerging economies are grappling with similar issues.

On agricultural reforms, he questioned the significance of agricultural income if structural reforms are not implemented. He assured that the government will jointly assess the progress of these reforms.