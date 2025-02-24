Govt has plans to reduce financial burden on salaried class: Aurangzeb

Finance minister emphasises private sector’s vital role in driving country’s economic progress Highlights positive economic indicators, steadily growing foreign exchange reserves.

Lahore - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday said government had plans to reduce financial burden on the salaried class in the upcoming budget. His remarks came days after thousands of government employees staged a protest demonstration in Islamabad, demanding withdrawal of pension reforms and increase in pay and allowances.

During his interaction with journalists here, the finance minister highlighted positive economic indicators, including a rise in remittance and an increase in Roshan Digital Account inflows. Aurangzeb emphasised the private sector’s vital role in driving the country’s economic progress, stating that foreign exchange reserves were steadily growing, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister also expressed his commitment to supporting the construction industry while ensuring no gambling activities in real estate.

A day earlier, the finance czar had said that the government’s move to expand the tax base reduced the burden on the national treasury. Speaking in Faisalabad, the finance czar affirmed that Pakistan’s economy was moving towards improvement, driven by key reforms.

Aurangzeb emphasised that a lower policy rate had also benefited business owners and ongoing economic stability measures were yielding positive results. He also reiterated that inflation has decreased to single digits, providing relief to the public.

The finance minister highlighted that recent tax reforms had significantly increased revenue collection. Addressing concerns about seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he noted that sustainable governance cannot rely solely on charity, stressing the importance of a strong economic framework.

Aurangzeb further underscored the need for public-private sector collaboration to drive economic growth, stating that working together is crucial for long-term progress.