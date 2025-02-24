Haleon Pak, Smile Train join hands

KARACHI - Haleon Pakistan Limited, healthcare company, has renewed its collaboration with Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft organization, to raise funds and support cleft care for children in need through its leading oral healthcare brands, Sensodyne and Parodontax. A press event was held at a hotel in Karachi featuring a panel discussion on the challenges children with clefts face and effective solutions to improve their quality of life. The event featured a panel discussion including Farhan Haroon, CEO & General Manager of Haleon Pakistan, integrative health coach, Nazish Chagla and renowned plastic surgeon Dr Mirza Shehab Afzal Beg (MBBS, FRCS Ire), who each shared their insights and highlighted the importance of collaboration in supporting children with clefts. Renowned celebrities Fahad Mirza, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Dr. Shaista Lodhi, Momal Sheikh, Sami Khan, and Sumbul Iqbal attended the event to showcase their support for this cause. The organizations’ renewed collaboration will ensure children with clefts continue to have access to free, high-quality care, including surgery, nutrition, orthodontics, speech therapy, and psycho-social services.

Each year, 1 in every 500 children in Pakistan is born with a cleft lip or palate, a condition that can significantly affect their ability to eat, speak, and breathe. In addition to physical challenges, children with clefts often face social stigma and isolation. Through this renewed collaboration, Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train are committed to increasing the reach of cleft treatment and providing hope to affected children and their families.

“Haleon Pakistan has tirelessly worked for years in the healthcare sector to improve self-care in the country,” said Farhan Haroon, CEO of Haleon Pakistan. He added, “With timely care and surgery, children with clefts can be treated, yet many miss out due to lack of awareness and affordability. At Haleon Pakistan, we are proud to support Smile Train in their work training healthcare professionals, educating families, and sponsoring free surgeries—ensuring that every child gets the care they deserve, which reinforces Haleon’s purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity.” “As a Smile Train partner and surgeon, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact that cleft surgeries can have on a child’s life. It’s not just about repairing a physical condition—it’s about giving children the ability to speak clearly, eat comfortably, and smile without hesitation.” said Dr. Mirza Shehab Afzal Beg, (MBBS, FRCS Ire).“This collaboration between Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train is a crucial step in ensuring that these children receive the necessary medical care and support to help them lead confident, fulfilling lives. I am honored to be a part of this work to bring smiles to countless faces.”

From 20 February to 30 April 2025, Haleon Pakistan will be donating up to Rs.50 on purchase of every 50g, 70g and 100g pack of Sensodyne and Parodontax sold at participating stores to Smile Train.

This renewed initiative follows the success of the first collaboration between Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train in 2023, reinforcing Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train’s shared commitment to improving health inclusivity and well-being in Pakistan.