Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hamas halts talks with Israel until release of Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas halts talks with Israel until release of Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
Anadolu
9:27 AM | February 24, 2025
International

A Hamas leader said Sunday that his group will not engage in negotiations with Israel until the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Tel Aviv.

Israel was scheduled to let go 620 prisoners on Saturday under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in return for six captives freed by Hamas, but the Israeli government delayed the releases citing what it called “humiliating hostage handovers.”

"There will be no talks with the (Israeli) enemy through mediators before the release of the prisoners agreed upon in swap for the six Israeli captives,” Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

"The mediators must oblige the enemy to implement the agreement,” he added.

Early Sunday, Hamas condemned Israel's delay in releasing the Palestinian prisoners as a “violation” of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

The Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal took effect last month, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

US unfreezes $397m to track Pakistan’s F-16 operations

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025