IHC declares Finance Act 2015 contradictory to the Constitution

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared Section 7 of the Finance Act 2015 void ab initio by declaring the same as contradictory to the Constitution, and struck it down along with all orders and actions taken under its provisions, including notifications.

In this regard, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir has issued a detailed verdict on a petition challenging the amendment made to the Auditor General Ordinance 2001 through the Finance Act.

In its detailed judgment, the bench has upheld the constitutional authority of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), reaffirming AGP’s exclusive power to conduct audits of all entities utilising public funds under Article 170(2). The petition was filed against an amendment in the statute that empowered the president to appoint an “independent officer” to conduct an audit of the AGP but the court clarified that no statutory law or government directive could restrict the AGP’s mandate.

The verdict said that the financial accountability and transparency are fundamental to good governance, and the AGP plays a crucial role in ensuring that state resources are utilised properly. During the hearing, an assistant attorney general representing the federation argued that the AGP office was subordinate to the federal government; AGP office employees were civil servants; the petitioners who were not personally aggrieved lacked the locus standi to question vires of the impugned legislation; the audit of the AGP office accounts had never been conducted since its establishment and that the audit matters fell within

However, the IHC bench held that the government, including ministries and other public sector organisations, could not limit or interfere with AGP’s constitutional functions. The judgement outlined that while government departments could establish their internal audit mechanisms, the same could not replace or override AGP’s independent authority.

It stressed that AGP’s role extended beyond routine financial checks, as it ensured adherence to international audit standards and constitutional provisions. The verdict underscored the importance of aligning Pakistan’s audit practices with international standards. It stressed that AGP’s reports must adhere to globally recognised audit methodologies, ensuring credibility and transparency.

The bench added that this alignment is expected to improve Pakistan’s standing in international financial assessments and aid organisations. It further said that the ruling would strengthen parliamentary oversight since AGP reports had a key role in guiding the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in reviewing government expenditures.

The assistant attorney general had said that an “independent officer” appointed as per impugned legislation was empowered to conduct an audit and furnish his report to the President, while the petitioners failed to point out any constitutional provision that was violated through the impugned legislation.

It was contended that the petition was liable to be dismissed as there was no dispute regarding parliament’s power to legislate and ensure transparency and accountability through the audit of AGP office accounts.

The ruling stated that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land and all legislation derives its authority from it. If any law exceeds its given powers or contradicts a constitutional provision, it is deemed beyond legal authority (ultra vires) and unconstitutional.

The judgment further stated that parliament enacts laws within the constitutional framework and that any legislation conflicting with the Constitution or its Parent Act is rendered ineffective.