Monday, February 24, 2025
IMF team arrives in Pakistan for climate financing talks

1:17 PM | February 24, 2025
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation arrived in Pakistan on Monday to discuss climate financing, focusing on key areas such as green budgeting, climate spending tracking, and reporting.

According to sources, discussions for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 will include proposals for a carbon levy, with initial deliberations set for the next round of negotiations. The IMF delegation is also expected to provide recommendations on the levy and other climate-related fiscal measures.

The talks, scheduled to continue until February 28, will cover various climate initiatives, including carbon levies, electric vehicles, and subsidies. Additionally, the IMF is set to propose strategies for expanding green budgeting in the next fiscal budget.

Representatives from both federal and provincial governments will brief the IMF team on their respective climate action plans, as negotiations remain solely focused on climate change initiatives.

This visit follows a recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Dubai, where discussions centered on Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program and macroeconomic stability achieved through the government’s reform agenda.

Pakistan had earlier sought an additional $1.5 billion loan from the IMF to address climate change challenges, with the funds intended to support the country’s Climate Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

It is noteworthy that on September 25, the IMF Executive Board approved a 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement of approximately $7 billion for Pakistan.

