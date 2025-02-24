Italian envoy discusses environmental pollution, trade with Punjab Governor

LAHORE - The Italian envoy to Pakistan Marilina Armenlin called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed environmental pollution and trade with particular emphasis on olive trade during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Sunday. Governor Sardar Saleem Khan said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Italy. He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would become stronger and more stable with the passage of time, adding that there was vast potential for mutual cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. He said Pakistani expatriates living in Italy were playing a positive role in the economy of Italy. He said there should also be exchange of business delegations between Pakistan and Italy. The governor thanked Italy for providing 1,000 vocational scholarships to Pakistani students. He said the government had taken various steps in Pakistan to deal with human smugglers, adding that the Italian government should ease the immigration laws so that Pakistanis could go to Italy legally. He said that Italy could import olive fruit from Pakistan and use it for preparing its oil. He said that with the support of Italian technology in “Made in Pakistan” olive oil, it will improve further. Sardar Saleem Khan said that efforts were being made to start electric vehicles in Pakistan to reduce pollution, adding that the Punjab government had started running electric buses, which would help reduce air pollution. Italian Ambassador Marilina Armenlin said that Italy is keen to further promote bilateral relations with Pakistan in various fields.