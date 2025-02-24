Monday, February 24, 2025
JI to launch anti-government protest after Ramazan: Hafiz Naeem

JI to launch anti-government protest after Ramazan: Hafiz Naeem
Web Desk
3:09 PM | February 24, 2025
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced on Monday that the party would launch a protest movement against the government after Ramazan.

Speaking to the media after JI’s Majlis-e-Shoora meeting, he criticized the lack of public relief despite renewed agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He demanded the government reduce fuel and electricity prices.

As part of the protest strategy, JI plans to stage demonstrations on national highways and besiege chief minister and governor houses. Rehman also urged farmers to join the movement to pressure the government into lowering prices.

Addressing foreign policy issues, he reaffirmed JI’s support for Palestine and emphasized that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved through UN resolutions.

National

