Judicial Commission member Akhtar Hussain resigns

Akhtar Hussain, a member of the Judicial Commission representing lawyers in the appointment of judges to higher courts, has resigned from his position.

He submitted his resignation to Judicial Commission Chairman, Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, citing recent controversies over judicial appointments as the reason for his decision.

In his resignation letter, Hussain noted that he had been nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council three times and had fulfilled his duties to the best of his abilities. However, he stated that he could no longer continue in the role.

A copy of his resignation has been sent to the Pakistan Bar Council, which is set to meet on February 26 to elect a new representative for the commission.