Khawaja Asif slams medical professionals for excessive advertising

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has criticized the growing trend of advertising in the medical profession, calling it inappropriate.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sialkot, he compared the abundance of doctor advertisements in the city to old Punjabi film posters.

“The healing touch of a doctor is an advertisement in itself,” he stated. “When a doctor possesses God-given skill, patients come naturally. I saw an advertisement by a doctor that left me embarrassed. Self-promotion through ads does not suit the medical profession—it’s a tactic better suited for politicians.”

Asif also noted that professional oaths are rarely upheld. Despite the establishment of multiple hospitals in Sialkot, he said healthcare services remain inadequate.

He recalled that his father had built a hospital in the city, yet the demand for healthcare still exceeds available resources.