KP CM opens centre of excellence in Agri Dept

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited the Agriculture Research Institute in Tarnab, accompanied by provincial ministers Major (Retd) Muhammad Sajjad and Pakhtun Yar, as well as the Commissioner of Peshawar and senior officials from the agriculture department.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly established Center of Excellence, a state-of-the-art research facility built at a cost of PKR 650 million, aimed at advancing agricultural research in the province.

As part of the initiative to strengthen the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister also handed over 90 motorcycles, 6 tractors, and 6 mini-trucks to the agriculture department.

He toured various stalls set up at the research institute, showcasing innovations and advancements in the sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, CM Gandapur emphasized the importance of utilizing national resources efficiently for economic development.

He highlighted his administration’s commitment to strengthening provincial institutions both financially and operationally.

The Chief Minister underscored the critical role of research in enhancing agricultural productivity, stating that the newly established Center of Excellence would be instrumental in achieving this goal.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to food security and increased agricultural output, citing the expedited completion of long-pending small dam projects.

Over the past year, these efforts have brought 400,000 kanals of land under cultivation, with an additional four small dam projects set for completion this year, adding another 400,000 kanals of arable land.

He further noted progress on the CRBC Lift Canal project, which, upon completion, will bring millions of acres of barren land under cultivation, significantly contributing to the country’s food supply.