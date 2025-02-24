Monday, February 24, 2025
KP governor calls for renaming Islamabad Airport after Benazir Bhutto

Web Desk
5:07 PM | February 24, 2025
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has urged the government to rename Islamabad Airport after Benazir Bhutto.

In a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kundi recalled that on June 21, 2008, the then prime minister had announced the airport’s renaming as Benazir Bhutto International Airport. Despite a formal notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority on July 17, 2008, the decision was never implemented.

He emphasized that renaming the airport would serve as a tribute to the late leader.

