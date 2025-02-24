KP varsities to soon have permanent VCs: Meena Khan

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi has said that universities across the province will soon have permanent vice-chancellors.

He stated that all necessary processes are in their final stages and that the matter will be resolved within a month. The minister also revealed that a comprehensive financial plan has been developed to address the financial crisis in universities, adding that with its implementation, financial difficulties will be resolved by the next fiscal year.

Speaking on other matters, he noted that any reshuffling in the cabinet would be decided by the leadership. He further added that the Minister for Health is performing well and that positive steps are being taken in the healthcare sector.

Meena Khan Afridi reiterated his commitment to resolving the leadership and financial challenges faced by universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.