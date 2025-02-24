Kundi criticizes renaming of Arbab Niaz Stadium

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday strongly criticized the provincial government for renaming the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

In his statement, Governor Kundi described the name change of the stadium as “extremely inappropriate.”

He accused the Chief Minister of being on a mission to “erase the province’s identity.” He stated that naming the stadium after the mastermind of the May 9 incident would strengthen anti-state elements.

Governor Kundi assured that the people of Peshawar stand united against the renaming of the stadium. He also criticized the previous ruling party, saying that despite being in power for nine years, it failed to renovate and restore the Arbab Niaz Stadium.

“On one side, we have an incompetent government, while on the other, the federal government and the PCB have transformed stadiums in Lahore and Karachi within weeks,” he remarked.

Peace in KP achievable only through education: Governor

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday stressed that peace and development in the province are achievable only through education.

He highlighted that educated youth serve as ambassadors of both the country and the province around the world. He encouraged graduates to leverage modern technology to establish themselves through online businesses and jobs, making their mark globally.

Governor Kundi shared these views while addressing the 6th Convocation of the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) Hayatabad, where he was invited as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by the Director of IM Sciences, Professor Dr. Usman Ghani, Joint Directors, faculty members, as well as students and their parents.

During the event, the Governor awarded degrees to 407 students who completed their BS, MS, and PhD programmes in various disciplines. Additionally, 20 outstanding students were awarded Gold Medals, while 10 students received Silver Medals for their exceptional academic achievements.

Director Dr Usman Ghani welcomed the Governor and other distinguished guests, presenting a report on the overall performance of the university.

Governor Kundi congratulated the students, their parents, and the faculty for their academic achievements and expressed his delight at the significant number of female graduates.

He further urged the provincial government to expedite the appointment of Vice Chancellors in the province’s universities to promote higher education.

Kundi also praised IM Sciences for its significant contribution to providing modern and quality education, calling it a premier institution for shaping the bright future of the province’s youth.

On the occasion, the Governor also presented shields to current and former faculty members in recognition of their dedicated services to the institution.

Kundi stresses need for watering barren lands

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday criticized the provincial government for prioritizing the destruction of already fertile lands, instead of focusing on providing water to barren lands to make them fertile.

He said this in a ‘Farmers’ Convention’ at the Governor House to safeguard the rights of farmers and ensure a brighter future for them.

The convention saw a large gathering of farmers, including representatives from various political parties, agricultural organizations, and a diverse range of farmers, cultivators, and landowners from across the province, stretching from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan.

The convention focused on the strong criticism by farmers to the provincial government’s proposed agricultural income tax, which they labeled as a discriminatory move.

Participants vehemently rejected the tax, deeming it an oppressive action, and voiced their concerns while putting forward various suggestions for the bill’s revision.

The convention also declared their intention to launch a movement if their recommendations and proposed amendments were not included in the bill.

Farmers and landowners expressed their gratitude towards Governor Kundi for organizing the convention and acknowledged his commitment to addressing their issues.