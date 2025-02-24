Lahore Police ensuring safe, secure environment for ICC Champions Trophy: CCPO

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, has welcomed the return of an ICC event to Pakistan after 29 years, calling it a highly positive development. He emphasized that the revival of international cricket in the country marks a significant milestone. CCPO Lahore stated that the police were strictly implementing a comprehensive security plan for the Champions Trophy matches to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for international cricket. To oversee security during the tournament, a large deployment has been arranged, including 12 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 37 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 86 Station House Officers (SHOs). Additionally, 678 upper subordinates and over 8,000 officers and personnel, including 245 female constables, will be on duty. The security deployment will also include more than 1,100 traffic wardens, 1,400 Dolphin Squad personnel, and 33 Elite Force teams. The CCPO assured that citywide security would remain on high alert throughout the ICC Champions Trophy matches. Lahore Police is providing top-tier security to both local and international players, as well as cricket fans. To further enhance security, snipers have been stationed at sensitive locations. He instructed the police to maintain continuous coordination with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and security agencies to ensure strict adherence to security protocols at stadiums, players’ accommodations, and designated routes. Security measures will include thorough screenings at stadium entrances, with female officers conducting checks on women spectators.

A special traffic management plan will be enforced to ensure smooth vehicular movement during match days. Additionally, real-time surveillance will be conducted through the Safe Cities Authority’s CCTV networks and other control rooms to monitor law and order. Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit, and Elite Force teams will conduct effective patrolling. Senior police officers will remain in the field to oversee the situation closely.