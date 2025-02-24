Livoltek shines at Solar Pakistan Expo 2025

Livoltek, a global frontrunner in smart solar energy solutions, wrapped up its successful participation at the Solar Pakistan Expo 2025, held from February 21-23 at the Expo Center Lahore.

The event witnessed over 10,000 visitors, including key industry professionals, business leaders, and renewable energy enthusiasts, with Livoltek's showcase drawing significant attention.

The company presented an array of cutting-edge smart energy products designed for diverse energy needs, including hybrid inverters, grid-tied inverters, and advanced lithium battery storage solutions. Key highlights included the IP 21 Series hybrid inverters for efficient residential energy management, three-phase HV hybrid inverters for larger energy demands, and lithium battery storage systems for seamless power supply.

Max Maa, Director of Sales at Livoltek, expressed, "The response at Solar Pakistan Expo 2025 reflects the industry's growing commitment to clean energy. We are proud to contribute to this transition with innovative, reliable solutions."

Livoltek’s participation was also marked by extensive media coverage, reinforcing its leadership role in advancing renewable energy technologies and sustainable solutions for a brighter, greener future.