Monday, February 24, 2025
LUMHS Jamshoro to conduct entry test on Feb 28

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  - The Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro has announced that the entry test for postgraduate diploma courses for the Academic Session 2024-2025 will be held on Friday 28th February, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Examination Cetre (new  Building) Admit Cards of the candidates can be downloaded from LUMHS website (www.lumhs.edu.pk) with effect from 27.2.2025.  For  any queries/ additional Information, candidates are advised to contact Postgraduate Mediacl Centre, LUMHS Jamshoro on number.

