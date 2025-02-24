Monday, February 24, 2025
Minister inaugurates separate feeder for Mardan VCs

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Food Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahir Shah Toru, on Sunday inaugurated a separate feeder for two Mardan Village Councils, Sukai and Bhago Banda.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the provincial government was taking vigorous steps to solve public problems and provide basic amenities. He mentioned that the development and prosperity of different areas in Mardan district were among the government’s priorities, and more projects would be started soon. Village Council Bhago Banda Chairman Haji Noor Gul Mohmand, Chairman Lal Badshah, and other dignitaries warmly welcomed the provincial minister and expressed their gratitude for this important project of providing electricity to the area.

The elders noted that, previously, these areas were receiving electricity from the Rashakai feeder, which led to severe load shedding. However, the installation of a separate feeder would significantly reduce this problem. The residents of the area called the initiative a milestone in the development of the region and expressed hope that the government would complete more public welfare projects.

