Minister saddened by Rescue officer’s death 

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed deep sorrow over the death of Rescue and Safety Officer Yasir Raza in an accident. In a statement issued on Sunday, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. ‘May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of Yasir Raza and grant patience to his family,’ he said. He acknowledged the dedication of rescue personnel, emphasising his tireless efforts in serving the public round-the-clock. ‘In this time of sorrow, we stand with the family of Yasir Raza. May Allah Almighty accept the services of the rescuers,’ he added.

