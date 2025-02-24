Misleading the People

Freedom of expression makes it obligatory on journalists, commentators, opinion makers and intellectuals to present an objective, honest, realistic and anodyne view of the prevailing situation and the issues they are reporting on or discussing, without showing any tilt towards any political party. They owe it to the people to help them form an informed opinion on national issues. Any conduct contrary to the foregoing parameters by the media and commentators is tantamount to a breach of the professional code of conduct. Similarly, partisan comments and evaluation of the prevailing political and economic situation by intellectuals descend into the realm of intellectual dishonesty.

The regrettable reality is that the media, particularly social media, is awash with fake news, partisan propaganda and narratives promoting polarisation in society. A good number of intellectuals who express their opinion in the media on national issues and the political situation are also contributing to polarisation by presenting a one-sided view of the political landscape in the country.

During the week, I have come across two articles in the media written by two well-known intellectuals, one of whom is also a member of PTI and the other a former ambassador to the UK, US and UN. The notions that they have tried to reinforce are: the February 2024 elections were rigged, which has denuded the coalition government led by Shahbaz Sharif of legitimacy; the gambit to remove Khan from power using coercion and fear and buying loyalties of people has never stopped spreading its pungent smell; the coalition government is dependent on the establishment and the bond between the two is hatred against Khan; there is no rule of law in the country, and the country has been pushed in a more autocratic direction; despite efforts of SIFC, investment has remained stagnant, and the investment-to-GDP ratio has actually fallen from the previous year; economic stability claimed by the government is not sustainable; the concoction put in place, comprising established criminals, is busy making merry as the state of health of the country deteriorates and the dream of an economic resurgence is busted; through the 26th amendment, the conquest of democracy is nearing culmination.

The foregoing observations by these intellectuals are clearly an endorsement of the PTI narrative, completely divorced from reality, which necessitates unraveling the facts for the benefit of the readers and all those stakeholders who crave an unbiased evaluation of the issues raised by these so-called intellectuals in their discourses.

The contention that the February 2024 elections were rigged, which has denuded the legitimacy of the regime, is the most preposterous proposition in view of the fact that it lacks authentic and legal evidence and is only based on the political narrative of PTI. The falsehood is adequately exposed in the report by FAFEN, which reveals that PTI-backed independent candidates filed a total of 206 petitions for recounting or re-polling, including 86 for NA and 120 for provincial assembly seats. The election tribunals have dismissed 112 petitions so far, including 38 by PTI-backed candidates regarding 10 NA and 28 provincial seats. The tribunals are likely to decide other cases in the near future, but the trend adequately belies PTI claims of massive rigging in the election.

Furthermore, they should have known that JUI (F) has also made persistent claims about its mandate having been stolen in KPK, where PTI has formed the government. While they made unauthenticated claims of rigging in the 2024 election, one wonders why they did not mention that the 2018 elections were also rigged— which is now a proven fact— and that the government formed on the basis of their result was also not legitimate? That is surely intellectual dishonesty. Yet another reality which repudiates PTI claims of popularity is that in the by-elections on four NA seats in Punjab vacated by PTI-backed independent candidates, PML (N) won. Its candidates were also declared winners in two constituencies after recounting.

The assertion that the gambit of removing Imran Khan from power through coercion, instilling fear and buying loyalties of the people has never stopped spreading its pungent smell is again the biggest lie. Imran Khan was removed through a constitutional process, and it was PTI that tried to torpedo the no-confidence motion through unconstitutional means, as was vindicated by the unanimous Supreme Court decision in this regard. That reality adequately unravels the party’s love for the rule of law and respect for the constitution.

The narrative that the government was totally dependent on the establishment and the bond between the two was their shared hostility towards Khan is a distortion of the facts. The reality is that it was also the same during PTI rule. Imran Khan is on record as having confessed numerous times regarding the dominant role played by General Bajwa and the establishment and government being on the same page.

To say that a concoction of ‘established criminals’ has been put in place is also a bizarre suggestion in view of the fact that, though the PTI government implicated almost all the opposition leaders in false cases of corruption, they were all honourably acquitted by the courts of law. Framing Rana Sanaullah in a false drug case, as was also admitted by PTI itself after the end of its rule, was the most ignominious act. Not only that, but PTI filed a fake reference against former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and in the end, Imran Khan himself admitted that it was a mistake. In contrast, Khan has been convicted of corruption by the court of law, and he himself is responsible for all the troubles and tribulations he is going through. Perhaps the term ‘established criminal’ is most suitable for him.

The claims made about the state of the economy are also false and misleading. International rating and lending agencies have acknowledged that Pakistan’s economy is heading in the right direction. This third-party endorsement is indeed a slap in their face. The assertion regarding the decline in foreign investment is also nullified by the SBP report, which states that FDI increased by 56% during the seven months of the current financial year, reaching $1.524 billion. It indicates growing confidence of investors in the stability of the economy. Remittances have also witnessed a surge compared to the previous year.

One really wonders at the audacity of PTI and those propagating its narrative that through the 26th amendment, the conquest of democracy is nearing culmination. The reality is that it was PTI which pummeled all the democratic norms during its rule. It failed to have working relations with the opposition and provided no space to them, besides resorting to political vendetta against them. It damaged the prestige of the parliament by ruling through the promulgation of ordinances. The foregoing are verifiable realities.

