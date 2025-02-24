Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Muaz, Bismel claim titles in Play for Pakistan Punjab Junior Tennis

Muaz, Bismel claim titles in Play for Pakistan Punjab Junior Tennis
Our Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Muhammad Muaz and Bismel Zia of Ali Embroidery Mills Ltd claimed the U-14 boys and girls titles, respectively, at the 1st Play for Pakistan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025, held at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.

In the boys’ U-14 final, Muhammad Muaz showcased his dominance with a resounding 6-2 victory over Muhammad Ayan Khan. Meanwhile, in the girls’ U-14 final, Bismel Zia, a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, outclassed Shahnoor Umer with a flawless 6-0 triumph, underlining her potential as a rising star in Pakistan’s junior tennis circuit.

The boys’ U-12 final saw Muhammad Ayan bounce back from his U-14 loss to edge past Muhammad Muaz 6-4 in a thrilling encounter. In the girls’ U-12 category, Khadija Khalil secured the title by overcoming Aiman Rehan 6-3.In the boys/girls U-10 final, Omer Hassan Pirzada claimed the top spot, defeating Muhammad Ahsan Bari 6-4. The U-8 and U-6 categories also witnessed spirited performances, with Ibrahim Faizan securing the gold medal in U-8, while Wali Abdullah clinched gold in U-6.

Pakistan calls for peace as situation in Congo worsens

Among the senior categories, the 40+ doubles title went to Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari and M Amjad, who prevailed over Kamran Qureshi and Dr Arif 6-4. Khalil Ch and M Amjad dominated the 50+ doubles category with a commanding 6-1 victory over Dr Arif and Kamran Qureshi, while the 60+ doubles crown was claimed by Rashid Malik and Waqar Nisar after a 6-0 win over the same duo. The championship witnessed an enthusiastic gathering, with Dr. Waseem Anwar and Madam Rubina Rehman gracing the event as chief guests. PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik, Col (R) Asif Dar, and Sohail Malik were also present, encouraging the young talents and emphasizing the importance of grassroots tennis development in Pakistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025