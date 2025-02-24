Muaz, Bismel claim titles in Play for Pakistan Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE - Muhammad Muaz and Bismel Zia of Ali Embroidery Mills Ltd claimed the U-14 boys and girls titles, respectively, at the 1st Play for Pakistan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025, held at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.

In the boys’ U-14 final, Muhammad Muaz showcased his dominance with a resounding 6-2 victory over Muhammad Ayan Khan. Meanwhile, in the girls’ U-14 final, Bismel Zia, a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, outclassed Shahnoor Umer with a flawless 6-0 triumph, underlining her potential as a rising star in Pakistan’s junior tennis circuit.

The boys’ U-12 final saw Muhammad Ayan bounce back from his U-14 loss to edge past Muhammad Muaz 6-4 in a thrilling encounter. In the girls’ U-12 category, Khadija Khalil secured the title by overcoming Aiman Rehan 6-3.In the boys/girls U-10 final, Omer Hassan Pirzada claimed the top spot, defeating Muhammad Ahsan Bari 6-4. The U-8 and U-6 categories also witnessed spirited performances, with Ibrahim Faizan securing the gold medal in U-8, while Wali Abdullah clinched gold in U-6.

Among the senior categories, the 40+ doubles title went to Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari and M Amjad, who prevailed over Kamran Qureshi and Dr Arif 6-4. Khalil Ch and M Amjad dominated the 50+ doubles category with a commanding 6-1 victory over Dr Arif and Kamran Qureshi, while the 60+ doubles crown was claimed by Rashid Malik and Waqar Nisar after a 6-0 win over the same duo. The championship witnessed an enthusiastic gathering, with Dr. Waseem Anwar and Madam Rubina Rehman gracing the event as chief guests. PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik, Col (R) Asif Dar, and Sohail Malik were also present, encouraging the young talents and emphasizing the importance of grassroots tennis development in Pakistan.