Monday, February 24, 2025
Mustafa Amir murder case: Israeli-made rifle among weapons seized from Armaghan

Web Desk
8:16 PM | February 24, 2025
Investigation police have uncovered shocking details about the weapons seized from Armaghan Qureishi in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

Sources revealed that an Israeli-made rifle was among the weapons recovered from Qureishi’s possession.

Three of Armaghan’s weapons were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, where an automatic rifle was identified as an Israeli-made Uzi.

The seized weapons are valued at millions of rupees, yet Armaghan and his father, Kamran Qureishi, failed to provide licenses for them.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. Police stated that his body was stuffed in the trunk of his car and set ablaze in Balochistan’s Hub area.

