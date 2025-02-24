OIC FMs meet on Gaza in KSA on March 7

ISLAMABAD - An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC countries on Gaza situation will be held in Jeddah on 7th of next month.

The meeting has been convened after hectic diplomatic efforts by Pakistan in the past three weeks.

Highly credible diplomatic sources told The Nation that the meeting would adopt a strong communiqué at the end of the moot which will likely reject the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza. The CFM would discuss different proposals by member countries on future roadmap for Gaza including permanent ceasefire and rehabilitation of Palestinians.

Arab leaders are scheduled to meet on the Gaza situation on 27th of this month and Gulf leaders on March 5 which would follow extraordinary CFM meeting on March 7 in Jedda, the sources said.

Turkish President in his recent visit to Pakistan had discussed fresh proposals on Gaza with the Pakistani leadership. These proposals would be presented before extraordinary CFM by Turkish foreign Minister. The Turkish President also took into confidence Malaysian and Indonesian leadership on his Gaza peace proposals.

Pakistan and Muslim world have already rejected the United States President Trump proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.