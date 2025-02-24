Omar Ayub says Imran Khan is the only ex-PM facing trial in jail

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PTI leader has said that is the only former prime minister undergoing trial in jail.

Speaking to the media outside the Judicial Complex Islamabad, revealed that the Chief Justice had invited him for a meeting in his capacity as Opposition Leader.

He stated that before attending the meeting, he sought Imran Khan’s permission three times, and after receiving approval, PTI shared its agenda with the Chief Justice, focusing on human rights and judicial reforms.

also claimed that and Bushra Bibi’s fundamental rights were being violated, as neither he nor their sons were allowed to meet them. He emphasized that while other former prime ministers were tried in open courts, is the only one facing trial in prison.

He further alleged that PTI workers were facing police brutality, and party leaders in Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, and Balochistan were being harassed.

Meanwhile, a hearing was held at the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) regarding nine cases against . ATC Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain presided over the proceedings.

During the hearing, the defense lawyer requested an adjournment due to the unavailability of senior counsel Dr. Babar Awan. The court accepted the request and postponed the hearing until April 10.