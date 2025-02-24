Omega Club grabs Karachi Basketball Championship title

LAHORE - Omega Club emerged title winner in the Karachi Basketball Championship 2025, defeating Mambas Club 54-48 in a thrilling final at LOB Basketball Courts, Korangi. Taimoor led Omega Club with 13 points, while Ans Azher added 12 to secure the title. Mambas Club put up a strong fight, with Kenneth scoring 14 points and Zain Ali contributing 12. Chief guest Bilal Sabir of the Pakistan People’s Party praised both teams for their performance and pledged support for basketball’s growth in Karachi. Other notable attendees included Ashfaq Ahmed, Waseem ur Rehman, Muhammad Yaqoob, Raza Agha, Azeem Uz Shaan, and Muhammad Yaqoob Qadri.

Earlier, Omega Club and Mambas Club advanced to the final after dominant semi-final performances. Omega Club overpowered Raiders 58-39, while Mambas Club edged out Mavericks 43-37 in a tightly contested match.