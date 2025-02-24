One Year of Maryam Nawaz

Punjab is enjoying a revival of cultural activities, including the Jashan-e-Azaadi Float that traveled across all 10 divisions of Punjab, the Quaid Day celebrations, the vibrant colors and lights of the Horse & Cattle Show, the excitement of the Pink Games, and Khelta Punjab, among others. Maryam Nawaz, driven by a compassionate, motherly concern for the well-being of the masses, is deeply committed to maintaining cleanliness. Within just one year of taking office, she launched the “Suthera Punjab Program” to promote a cleaner and healthier province. Addressing environmental and climate change issues, Smog Mitigation Program and Green Credit Program (worth 500 million rupees) have been launched.

CM Punjab’s special initiatives in the health sector reflect her commitment to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare. Clinics on Wheels and field hospitals have served 6.8 million patients across Punjab while the numbers are increasing daily. The provision of free home delivery of medicines is another valuable addition. The CM has also focused on introducing advanced technology for cancer treatment in Pakistan, leading to the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. Additionally, working on the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha is progressing rapidly. Other significant program includes the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, CM Punjab Dialysis and Transplant Program, Air Ambulance Service, and the establishment of 37 new Rescue 1122 Centers in 19 districts of Punjab. Under the directions of CM Punjab, a Control Room has been established to ensure effective public service delivery in government hospitals. It can be reached at 0304-1111781.

Punjab is also witnessing an unprecedented transformation in the fields of agriculture, industry, and infrastructure. The Punjab government is working diligently to establish the province as the country’s true food basket by strengthening the agricultural sector. CM Punjab’s initiatives, such as the Green Tractor Program, Kisaan Card, and Livestock Card, are a testament to her commitment. The solarization of agricultural tube wells is another key feature of the Maryam Nawaz government. It is indeed the credit of my Chief Minister that, for the first time in the history of Punjab, shrimp farming has been launched in Muzaffargarh, with the government aiming to achieve an export target of $1 billion annually in the global shrimp market.

The Punjab CM’s visit to China symbolizes progress, cooperation, and prosperity. It was not just a diplomatic trip, but the beginning of a new era—one that is driving Punjab toward modern technology, economic development, health, agriculture, environmental protection, and the IT revolution. The Chinese leadership acknowledged the efforts of Maryam Nawaz Sharif in empowering youth, stabilizing the economy, and promoting public welfare projects, ranking her among world-class leaders.

My Chief Minister Punjab’s commitment to building a transformative Punjab led her to sign various MOUs in China to apply modern technology in the fields of agriculture, health, and environmental protection. CM Punjab signed a memorandum of understanding with AI Force Tech in Beijing for the production of robotic agricultural machinery. This initiative laid the foundation for an agricultural revolution in Punjab, which will not only increase production but also save labor and time for farmers. Another MOU was signed for the use of the latest research and technology to address environmental pollution, especially smog. In the health sector, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif signed an agreement with Hygiea Medical Technology to provide the latest machinery to the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. This agreement extends beyond a single hospital and will guarantee the provision of modern treatment facilities across the entire province of Punjab. This was the first time a Pakistani Chief Minister took practical steps to ensure world-class medical facilities. It marked the first step towards self-sufficiency in the health sector. Additionally, the agreement to invest $700 million for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore underscores her commitment to the progress and implementation of information technology and artificial intelligence. Another remarkable achievement from CM’s visit to China is the investment conference, which resulted in the announcement of a $50 million investment fund for technology startups. This fund will be established in collaboration with Gobi Partners, ushering in a new era of business opportunities and economic growth in Punjab.

As the Information Minister of Punjab, I closely observe the governance style of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the feedback mechanisms she employs. She is consistently well-prepared before chairing meetings, armed with updated knowledge. She dives deep into every idea or program, thoroughly reviewing all details. With a clear vision, she understands exactly how to execute her plans.

I have found her receptive to differing opinions, encouraging everyone in the meeting to voice their perspectives. Additionally, it’s worth noting that she stays informed through a live digital dashboard installed both in her office and home, which displays real-time data on the progress of various initiatives, from law and order to health, education, and service delivery.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s administration prioritizes quality, sending a strong message of commitment to excellence. She carries the legacy of hard work inherited from her father, Mian Nawaz Sharif, and her uncle, Shehbaz Sharif. I have never witnessed an expression of fatigue or boredom on her face, whether during lengthy meetings or field visits. Regardless of what critics may say, Maryam Nawaz Sharif is a leader of distinction—a role model and a brand to be followed for years to come.

Azma Bokhari

The writer is the Minister for Information & Culture Punjab.