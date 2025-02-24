Opposition parties aim to put pressure on govt

ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties are realigning to put pressure on the coalition government as the dialogue process did not go as planned. On January 31, the ruling coalition, led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), had officially called off the negotiations with the opposition Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI). The decision came after PTI rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to resume dialogue after the PTI withdrew from the process midway.

The origins of these discussions dated back to early December 2024, when incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan publicly expressed a willingness to engage in political dialogue with “anyone.” Soon afterwards, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan announced that Khan had established a five-member negotiating team. The committee comprised Ayub, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

In response, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq advised the formation of a government negotiation team, which included key figures from the ruling coalition including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Prime Minister’s political aide Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Privatisation Aleem Khan, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Raja Pervez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar.

The first round of talks, chaired by Ayaz Sadiq, took place on December 20, 2024. PTI outlined its key demands, which included the immediate release of its detained leaders, direct communication with Khan, and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, 2023. Asad Qaiser later claimed the government had assured them of further discussions with Khan.

Ahead of the next meeting, Sahibzada Hamid Raza declared January 31, 2025, as the deadline for the government to accept their demands. He contended that PTI was giving the government time to resolve political tensions. Raza emphasized that Khan was prepared to forgive past “atrocities” committed by the authorities but reiterated PTI’s firm stance that they “categorically reject responsibility” for the events of May 9, 2023.

The second round of talks made little progress. Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a government committee member, said uncertainty surrounding the proposed written charter of demands was obstructing discussions. Asad Qaiser attributed the deadlock to the government’s failure to provide “uninterrupted access” to Khan, insisting that “Only Imran Khan will make the decisions.” He warned that if Khan distanced himself from the talks, the negotiations would become irrelevant.

On January 16, 2025, just a day before Khan’s court verdict in a land corruption case, PTI submitted its written charter of demands, expecting a government response within seven working days.

However, within 24 hours, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of misuse of authority and corruption. Hopes that ongoing negotiations might provide Khan some relief were quickly dashed, as the ruling coalition signalled its unwillingness to make concessions.

Less than a week later, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced the party’s withdrawal from the talks. He cited the government’s refusal to establish a judicial commission as the primary reason and accused them of displaying an overall lack of cooperation during negotiations.

The abrupt breakdown of talks left the government and PTI locked in a political stalemate. Amid the fallout, reports emerged suggesting that Imran Khan had written letters to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Aminuddin Khan, outlining his grievances. The letters have been strongly denied by state security services. This sparked a controversy, raising questions about whether it contradicts PTI’s previous stance on institutional interference in political matters. While some viewed it as a desperate measure in response to Khan’s legal troubles, others argued it complicates the existing deadlock.

In response to the political turmoil, the opposition alliance has announced a two-day national conference next week to address the prevailing political and economic challenges.

Awam Pakistan President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party President Mehmood Achakzai made the announcement at a joint news press conference over the weekend.

The ruling coalition parties have not been invited to the conference. “We have invited all opposition parties, media representatives, lawyers, and workers’ unions,” Abbasi said. “Problems can only be solved through dialogue.”

He added that the conference, scheduled for February 26-27 in Islamabad, aims to find solutions to national issues, emphasizing the need for “the supremacy of law and justice.”

Mehmood Achakzai voiced concerns about the country’s deteriorating political and institutional landscape, attributing the crisis to the government’s alleged mismanagement.

“All institutions are on the verge of disaster due to flawed policies,” he maintained, warning that unless institutions are set on the right course, the country’s problems will persist.

The opposition alliance has decided to intensify its efforts against the government by strengthening ties with all political parties opposed to the government.

Leaders of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz Aaeen-e-Pakistan will soon visit Sindh to engage with Grand Democratic Alliance leaders. The delegation will include Achakzai, PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council, Akhundzada Hussain, and representatives from BNP-Mengal and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has also vowed to solidify its role within the opposition bloc. Party spokesperson Aslam Ghauri confirmed JUI-F’s active participation in the alliance, dismissing concerns about its alignment as baseless speculation.

“Those who are worried are the ones spreading false rumours,” he remarked. He also emphasized that despite not holding a formal leadership position, Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains a central figure in shaping the opposition’s strategy.

“We are gradually moving towards a grand alliance,” Ghauri declared, arguing that these political moves were fostering unity among opposition parties.

He alleged that following Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent parliamentary speech, a smear campaign had been launched against him. “The nation knows where these opportunists come from,” he said.

Leaders of the opposition parties believe the unity among them will put pressure on the government to ‘mend its ways’ and accept the ‘just demands’ of the opposition.