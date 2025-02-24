Our Seismic Vulnerability

I write as a Karachi resident deeply concerned about the tremors felt yesterday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday, 15 February 2025, at 10:48 pm local time. The epicentre was located eight kilometres southeast of Rawalpindi, at a depth of 17 kilometres. Although no casualties or property damage were reported, the panic that ensued—people rushing out of their homes and offices—serves as a stark reminder of our country’s inherent seismic risks.

Living in Karachi, where urban infrastructure faces its own challenges, I am mindful that such tremors could have far more devastating consequences in less-prepared regions. Pakistan’s position along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates means that moderate earthquakes are not uncommon. This recent event should prompt authorities to review and upgrade building codes and emergency response protocols, especially in our federal capital and surrounding areas.

I urge government agencies and city planners to invest in better public awareness campaigns and preparedness drills. As the population grows and urban densities increase, we must ensure that all major cities—not just Karachi—are equipped to handle such natural calamities. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard lives and property through resilient infrastructure and efficient disaster management systems.

YUSRA IQBAL,

Karachi.