Pak-India match live screening arranged in 44 prisons

LAHORE - In a commendable initiative by the Punjab government, special arrangements were made to broadcast the highly anticipated Pakistan-India Champions Trophy match live in 44 prisons across the province. Home Department’s spokesperson told media on Sunday that the decision was implemented on the directives of Punjab’s Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, who instructed the IG Prisons to ensure necessary arrangements for the inmates. Live screening of the match was also arranged in juvenile detention centers, where young inmates dressed in Pakistan cricket team uniforms thoroughly enjoyed the match, celebrating with traditional drumbeats and energetic dances. Senior prison officials, including jail superintendents and regional officers, watched the match alongside the inmates, creating an atmosphere of engagement and enthusiasm.

The spokesperson added that this initiative aligns with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Prison Reforms Policy, which aims to promote positive activities among prisoners to help them reintegrate into society as responsible citizens. The spokesperson stated that under the prison reforms, industrial units and libraries have been established in Punjab jails to enhance education and vocational training opportunities for inmates.