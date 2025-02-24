Pakistan badly lose to India in Champions Trophy

Lahore - Pakistan’s hopes in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were all but shattered after a crushing 6-wicket defeat to India, leaving the hosts on the brink of elimination. Poor planning and lackluster performances from Pakistan’s key players led to another disappointment for the cricket-loving nation. Struggling under pressure, Pakistan’s batters failed to deliver, while their bowlers lacked the firepower to contain India’s aggressive lineup. The team’s shoulders drooped as they walked off the field, facing harsh criticism from fans and experts alike.

Pakistan cricket fans expressed their frustration over the team’s dismal performance, criticizing their failure in all three departments—batting, bowling, and fielding. Disappointed supporters had hoped for a victory but were left heartbroken by the crushing defeat.

Fans urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take decisive action by overhauling the squad, suggesting that the current players should be relegated to domestic cricket while a fresh, more competitive team is assembled for international fixtures. They lamented that despite receiving hefty salaries funded by taxpayers, the national players consistently fail to deliver in ICC events. “They are pushing us away from cricket. It’s time to turn to other sports where there is at least hope for success,” a dejected fan remarked.

Virat Kohli once again showcased his brilliance, delivering a record-breaking century to steer India to a resounding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a high-voltage ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli’s masterful unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, embellished with seven boundaries, not only secured India’s triumph but also reaffirmed his status as a modern-day great. His match-winning knock earned him the title of “Hero of the Clash” as he dismantled Pakistan’s bowling attack with precision and composure.

Chasing a modest 242-run target, India comfortably overhauled the total with 45 balls to spare, losing just four wickets along the way. A pivotal 114-run partnership between Kohli and Shreyas Iyer proved to be the defining moment of the chase. India’s innings started with a brisk 31-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early, removing the Indian captain for 20. Kohli then took charge, forging a 69-run stand with Gill, who contributed 46 off 52 balls, striking six boundaries.

As India approached victory, Khushdil Shah dismissed Iyer, who had crafted a solid 56 off 67 deliveries with five fours and a six. Shaheen then added a late breakthrough, removing Hardik Pandya (8), but Kohli remained unfazed, ensuring India crossed the finish line without further setbacks. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi claimed two wickets, while Khushdil Shah and Abrar Ahmed took one apiece.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Pakistan managed 241 runs before being bowled out in the final over. Saud Shakeel anchored the innings with a resilient 62 off 76 balls, but his effort fell short of setting a daunting target. Pakistan’s opening pair of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq looked promising, adding 41 runs before Hardik Pandya dismissed the Pakistan skipper for 23. Imam followed soon after, run out by Axar Patel for a cautious 24, leaving Pakistan struggling at 47/2.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud attempted to rebuild, stitching together a crucial 104-run partnership. However, Rizwan fell for 46, bowled by Axar Patel in the 34th over. Saud’s departure just eight deliveries later further dented Pakistan’s hopes. Tayyab Tahir (4) was cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja, reducing Pakistan to 165/5. Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah added a 35-run stand to take the total past 200, but Kuldeep Yadav delivered the knockout blow with two wickets in consecutive balls.

Khushdil fought back with a valiant 38 off 39 deliveries, hitting two sixes, but lacked support from the lower order. Naseem Shah (14) and Haris Rauf (8) added brief contributions before Pakistan was bundled out. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with three wickets. Hardik Pandya bagged two, while Harshit Rana, Jadeja, and Patel claimed one each.