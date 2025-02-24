Pakistan dominate South Asian Cross Country Championships with double gold

LAHORE - Pakistan made history at the South Asian Athletics Federation Cross Country Championships held at Fatima Jinnah Park on February 23, 2025, securing two team gold trophies in a remarkable display of athletic excellence. In the senior category of the 10km cross country race, Pakistan clinched gold, while Sri Lanka took silver and Bangladesh secured bronze. The junior category of the 8km race saw another dominant performance, with Pakistan claiming gold, Sri Lanka winning silver, and Nepal earning bronze. This was the first-ever South Asian Cross Country Championship hosted by Pakistan, and it proved to be a resounding success. The event was attended by ambassadors from Sri Lanka and Nepal, along with senior diplomats from Maldives and Sri Lanka. General Ehsan Ul Haq (Retd.), former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The successful organization of the championship was made possible with the support of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, law enforcement agencies, and the Capital Development Authority. RUDN Enclave, a leading real estate enterprise, served as the major sponsor. Maj Gen (Retd) M Akram Sahi, Chairman SAAF, and Dr Lalit Kumar Bhanot, President SAAF, extended heartfelt congratulations to Team Pakistan on this historic triumph.