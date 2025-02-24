Pakistan mulls trans-basin transfer of Chitral River to Swat River

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is considering trans-basin transfer of water from Chitral River by diverting prior to its entering into Afghanistan where it converges into River Kunar/Kubal - to Swat River, it has been learned reliably.

The government of Pakistan will undertake a feasibility study for integrated development of Chitral, Swat and Kabul Rivers, which involves the diversion of water from before entering into Afghanistan, official source told The Nation. The feasibility study is sponsored by the Ministry of Water Resources.

The objective of the trans-basin transfer of water is to regulate the flows in Chitral, Swat & Kabul Rivers and generate 2453 MW hydro power, the source said.

Notably, the River Kabul originates in upper Mastuj in Pakistan, known as the Mastuj River in Upper Chitral and Chitral River in Lower Chitral. The Chitral River enters into Afghanistan’s Kunar province, at Arundo Chitral, and becomes the Kunar River. Kunar later merges with the Kabul nullah at Jalalabad, and becomes the Kabul River. The Kabul River enters at the Mohmand District in Pakistan.

The feasibility study will cost Rs1.644 billion and it will be completed in 30 months. The PC-II of the project has already been approved and now consultants will be hired to execute the project.

The objectives of the study is to regulate the flows in Chitral, Swat & Kabul Rivers, Hydro Power Generation of 2,453 MW, which include direct 1,751 MW, while indirect 702 MW at Mohmand HPP, increasing storage (166,310 AF) to supplement existing irrigation network, feeding Warsak Dam by a canal (50 km), off taking from Mohmand Dam reservoir. It will restore irrigation supplies and power generation (162.79 GWh) and flood mitigation.

The scope of surveys, investigations and studies is visualized by judgment and experience from the consideration of the plan and knowledge of its components acquired during the preliminary stage study. For carrying out the feasibility study for integrated development of Chitral, Swat and Kabul Rivers, the scope includes activities of hydrological data collection, topographic survey, geological investigations, studies (Socio-Economic, Environmental & Social Impact Assessment, Hydrological and Hydropower)are proposed.

According to the background, the concept of trans-basin water transfer of Chitral River to Swat River Basin was first envisaged in 1964 through a Reconnaissance Report on “Kabul-Swat-Chitral Basin” by the then Planning & Investigation Cell of WAPDA, the source said. Then master planning study for integrated development of Chitral, Swat & Kabul Rivers was carried out for WAPDA by NESPAK in December 2009 under the Part-III of WAPDA’s Vision 2025.

Accordingly, the PC-II Proforma was prepared and submitted to the then M/o W&P in 2013. However, the PC-II could not be approved due to non-availability of funds, the source said. Now, on the instructions of MoWR, a fresh PC-II Proforma has been prepared for Feasibility Study of the subject project.

While justifying the project, the source said that there are numerous opportunities for hydro-electric development in the basin. The most attractive of these is by diverting Chitral River flows to the Swat by means of a trans-mountain diversion.

The feasibility study report will be prepared on the completion of surveys and investigations and it will help to assess the potential of integrated development of Chitral, Swat and Kabul Rivers for increase in irrigated agriculture production, generation of hydropower and flood mitigation en route to the rivers as well as supplementing the Kabul, Swat and Indus basins.

Salient features of the project include a low dam about 25 m (82 ft) high at Mirkhani on Chitral River, downstream of Mirkhani Town. The dam would facilitate transfer of water from Chitral River to Swat River basin - 42 km long trans-basin diversion of tunnels which would convey the flows of Chitral River into Panjkora River near Bibior Town. It would feed a power house (installed capacity 379 MW) at its lower end. A power house (installed capacity 9 MW) has been proposed just downstream of Darora diversion weir as well. About 28km long power tunnels would feed the power house (installed capacity 1,008 MW) upstream of Timargarah to generate hydro-power from flows diverted from Darora diversion weir.