Pakistan out of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan’s hopes of advancing in the ICC Men’s were officially crushed on Monday as effortlessly sealed their fate with a victory over Bangladesh.

In a must-win clash at , Pakistan’s tournament chances hung by a thread—one that was swiftly snipped by New Zealand’s dominant bowling display. With this result, Pakistan joins Bangladesh in an early exit, leaving both teams with the enviable distinction of having scored exactly zero points in the tournament.

Meanwhile, , with their two points from defeating Pakistan, now eyes a potential semi-final berth.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, New Zealand’s strategy worked like a charm. Bangladesh initially showed promise with a steady 45-run opening stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan. However, the optimism was short-lived as wickets tumbled like dominoes. Despite a fighting 77 from Shanto and a handy 45 from Jaker Ali, Bangladesh’s total was anything but intimidating. Michael Bracewell’s brilliant four-wicket haul, supported by Will O’Rourke, Matt Henry, and Kyle Jamieson, ensured that the Tigers never got the chance to roar.

As clinically wrapped up Bangladesh’s innings, Pakistan’s elimination was confirmed, making for an anticlimactic end to their tournament aspirations. Now, marches on with confidence, while Pakistan is left to ponder what went wrong—again.

With their campaign over before it ever truly began, Pakistan’s team will now have ample time for introspection, perhaps while watching the rest of the tournament from the comfort of their homes.