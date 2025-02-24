Pakistan’s senior stars reach Dubai for ITF Masters MT-400

LAHORE - Pakistan’s senior tennis players, including three former Davis Cup stars, have arrived in Dubai to compete in the prestigious ITF Masters MT-400 Tennis Tournament at the Topspin Sports Center, Al Jaddaf. The event will witness seasoned Pakistani players vying for top honors in their respective age categories.

The contingent features Pakistan’s top senior player Rashid Malik (60+), Inam-ul-Haq (65+), and Hamid-ul-Haq (60+), along with Waqar Nisar (Lahore Gymkhana), Tufail Cheema, and Tariq Murtaza (Islamabad Club) in the 70+ category. Their participation highlights Pakistan’s growing presence in the international senior tennis circuit.

Among them, Rashid Malik enters the tournament with an added challenge—defending his title. A former national champion and Davis Cup stalwart, Malik will be testing his form and fitness in Dubai as he prepares for an even bigger stage, the ITF World Championships in Florida, USA. His performance in the MT-400 event will serve as a crucial benchmark ahead of the global showdown.

With a mix of experience, skill, and determination, Pakistan’s seasoned tennis warriors are set to make their mark on the international stage. Their participation not only showcases their enduring passion for the sport but also highlights Pakistan’s legacy in ITF seniors tennis.

The ITF Masters MT-400 is a premier event in the senior tennis calendar, drawing top-ranked senior players from around the world. With Pakistan’s delegation ready for battle, expectations are high for strong performances in Dubai.