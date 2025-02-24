Monday, February 24, 2025
Pakistan sends more relief goods for Gaza
Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  A special aircraft from Pakistan carrying 90 tonnes of relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Sunday.  The relief consignment includes bell and winterized tents as well as tarpaulin sheets.  On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched 25th humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip. A statement from Pakistan Embassy Egypt says officials from Embassy of Pakistan, Cairo, have received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinian Red Crescent Society inside Gaza.  More consignments from the government and people of Pakistan are on their way and will be delivered soon to the Palestinians inside Gaza.

