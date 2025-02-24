PHED working on sewerage, drinking water projects in Dera

Dera ismail khan - The Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) is executing multi-billion-rupee projects to provide clean drinking water and sanitation services to the residents of Dera Ismail Khan, said Executive Engineer Zeeshan Khan Gandapur.

Under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, PHED has already utilized Rs1.5 billion to upgrade the city’s sewerage system, covering key areas such as Grid Road, Islamia School, Girls’ College, Saddar Bazaar to the Indus River, and GPO Chowk to Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital.

“This initiative has already resolved 20% of the city’s drainage issues, while new funds are expected to address 50% of the remaining challenges,” Zeeshan Khan stated.

He acknowledged that ongoing drainage projects were impacting traffic flow and urged public cooperation as the department works to complete them ahead of schedule.

Additionally, some roads have been affected due to the construction work, but he assured that they will be reconstructed upon project completion.

The executive engineer further revealed that separate sewage and rainwater drainage projects are underway, with 30% of the sewage system from Imamia Gate to Bannu Adda already completed.

He emphasized that PHED is committed to improving both urban and rural areas, ensuring access to clean drinking water and better sanitation services for all.