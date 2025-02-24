Monday, February 24, 2025
PM arrives in Baku for official visit

February 24, 2025
BAKU  -  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Sunday for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. Upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by senior Azerbaijani officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Abdulla oglu Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farkhadov, Pakistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other senior dignitaries. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold high-level meetings with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other senior Azerbaijani officials. The discussions will focus on further strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, synergize efforts to deal with climate change, deepening defence collaboration, and fostering cultural exchanges.

