Monday, February 24, 2025
PML-N Karachi urges for healthy working conditions

SCORCHING HEAT

February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Karachi Division General Secretary Nasiruddin Mehmood on Saturday said that the blue-collar workers, who especially work at roadside stalls, stove establishments, tandoors, fruit-carts and other makeshift arrangements must be provided with protective and healthy environment in view of the past’s scorching heat and hot weather.

Mehmood, who is also a member of PML-N Manifesto Committee and Central Working Committee (CWC), as well Convener of Labour Committee urged the government to take steps and provide the workers with proper sheds and environment to protect them from approaching heat like situation particularly in view of upcoming holy month of Ramadan.  He said that Climate Change had negative impacts on our lives and the scorching conditions could put the human life at risk.

He said that the government should make measures for the survival of workers in the hot weather, which had also been witnessed in the past. Mehmood said that healthy steps could pave way for human survival and the dream of a healthy society can be achieved. He said that these steps could also help put positive impact on the lives of the workers.

